Gary R. Miller
Gary Robert Miller, 57, of Franklin Township, Lehighton, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. He was the husband of Wanda (Meinhart) Miller. They had shared 31 years toget-her.
For 20 years, he wor-ked at Silliman Truck Parts, Slating-ton. He was cur-rently employed at Collis Truck Parts, North-ampton.
Born in Allentown, he was a son of Carol (Scheirer) Miller of Allentown and the late Leroy Miller.
He loved Wanda, driving his Harley, old cars, the N.Y. Yankees, Pittsburgh Steelers, feeding his cat Colony, but most of all, his son Chris.
Gary was the kindest, gentlest man and could never say no to anyone. He never found anything broken that he couldn't fix.
Surviving in addition to his widow and mother are a son, Chris G. Miller; two brothers, Kevin and Scott Miller; a sister, Sharon Lang; two nephews, Austin and Scott Miller Jr.; and his uncle, Homer Scheirer.
Services: Due to the current restrictions, services will be private. Arrangements by Mayes-Melber Funeral Home, 200 Franklin St., Weissport. Contributions in his name may be made to Carbon County Friends of Animals, 77 W. 13th St., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229.
Published in Times News on May 27, 2020