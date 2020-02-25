|
Gary W. Miller
Gary W. "Opa" Miller, 77, of Slatington, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in the Phoebe Health Care Center, Allentown. He was the husband of Carol. A. (Henry) Miller, whom he married on Nov. 25, 1961.
He was a service engin-eer for Inger-soll Rand for many years and owned and operated Miller's Tree Farm, Slatington.
Born in Laurys Station on Jan. 17, 1943, he was a son of the late David W. and Erma M. (Peters) Miller.
He was a 50-plus year and 32nd degree mason with the Slatington Lodge 440 F&AM, and a member of Lehigh Consistory.
An active member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Slatington, Gary was a former church council president, former choir member, and taught Bible school.
He was a member of the Quartet of Five, the Springside and Laurys Station fire companies.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a daughter, LaRee, wife of Kevin Fegely of Mertztown; a son, Chad, and his wife, Denise, of Slatington; six grandchildren, Heather Miller, Devon Sabene, Jacob and Rachel Fegely and Brandon and Hunter Miller; two great-grandchildren, Delaney and Daelynn Sabene; and a brother, Paul Miller.
He was also predeceased by a brother, Charles Miller.
Service: Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, St. John's Lutheran Church, 40 S. Second St., Slatington. Call 10-11 a.m. Saturday in the church. Arrangements by Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the general fund of the church, 18080.
Published in Times News on Feb. 25, 2020