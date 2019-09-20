|
Gene N. Hirsch
Gene Neil Hirsch, 70, of Tuscarora, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in his home.
He had worked for the Bethlehem Mines driving a Euclid truck.
Born in Coal-dale on May 16, 1949, he was a son of the late Robert L. and Elizabeth J. (Schmauch) Hirsch.
A 1967 graduate of Tamaqua High School, he served two tours in Vietnam as a lance corporal in the Marine Corps. During his service in the military, Gene earned an RVN Cross of Gallantry, a Combat Action Ribbon, a Meritorious Unit Citation and a Vietnam Campaign Medal.
Surviving are a son, Brent Faust; three brothers, Robert L. Hirsch of Cressona, Karl E. Hirsch, and his wife, Mary Lou, of Berwick, and Dane L. Hirsch of Havre de Grace, MD; three sisters, Eileen L., wife of Ed Kester of Tamaqua, Donna K., wife of Glenn Krapf of Baltimore, MD, and Lisa D., wife of Rick Campbell of Williamsport; and many nephews and nieces.
Service: Memorial service will be announced. Arrange-ments are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Tamaqua. Online condolences can be offered at www.zgfuneralhome.com
Published in Times News on Sept. 20, 2019