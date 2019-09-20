Home

Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
Gene N. Hirsch

Gene N. Hirsch Obituary
Gene N. Hirsch
Gene Neil Hirsch, 70, of Tuscarora, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in his home.
He had worked for the Bethlehem Mines driving a Euclid truck.
Born in Coal-dale on May 16, 1949, he was a son of the late Robert L. and Elizabeth J. (Schmauch) Hirsch.
A 1967 graduate of Tamaqua High School, he served two tours in Vietnam as a lance corporal in the Marine Corps. During his service in the military, Gene earned an RVN Cross of Gallantry, a Combat Action Ribbon, a Meritorious Unit Citation and a Vietnam Campaign Medal.
Surviving are a son, Brent Faust; three brothers, Robert L. Hirsch of Cressona, Karl E. Hirsch, and his wife, Mary Lou, of Berwick, and Dane L. Hirsch of Havre de Grace, MD; three sisters, Eileen L., wife of Ed Kester of Tamaqua, Donna K., wife of Glenn Krapf of Baltimore, MD, and Lisa D., wife of Rick Campbell of Williamsport; and many nephews and nieces.
Service: Memorial service will be announced. Arrange-ments are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Tamaqua. Online condolences can be offered at www.zgfuneralhome.com
Published in Times News on Sept. 20, 2019
