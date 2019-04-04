Home

Genevieve C. (Meifarth) Keiper, 89, of the Lehighton High Rise Senior Apartments, died late Sunday evening, March 31, 2019, at VNA Hospice House at St. Luke's Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Lester V. Keiper, who passed in 2007.
Born in Lehighton, she was the daughter of the late Conrad M. and Emma V. (Beltz) Meifarth.
Genevieve was employed as a trimmer and garment worker by the former Tom's Sportswear Co., Weissport.
She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Lehighton, and the auxiliary of the Lehighton American Legion Post.
Survivors: Sons Conrad J., and wife, Shari, Forest Inn, and Ross L., Lehighton; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a brother, Conrad G. Meifarth; stepbrothers Ernest W. Mattern and Clarence A. Mattern.
Services: Private graveside services. Interment, Lehighton Cemetery, Fourth Street. Arrangements, Miller Funeral Home, Lehighton. Online condolences:
www.schislerfuneral
homes.com.
Contributions: Grace Lutheran Church, 115 S. Fourth Street, Lehighton, PA 18235.
Published in Times News on Apr. 4, 2019
