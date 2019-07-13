George J. Barron

George J. Barron, 74, of Nesquehoning, passed away Thursday evening, July 11, 2019 at St. Luke's Miners, Coaldale. He was born in Tamaqua on March 15, 1945 to the late Florence (Schaffer) and Harold Barron, and was the husband of Eileen (Rehatchek) Barron.

George graduated from Tamaqua High School in 1963. After high school, he played semi-pro football for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1963. He was most recenty employed as a general foreman for Air Products in Bethlehem. He was an active social member of the American Legion in Coaldale.

George is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Carol Stauffenburg.

In addition to his wife, George is survived by a brother, Harold and his wife, Joan, of Hometown; daughter, Michelle Ednes of West Virginia, and four grandchildren.

Services: A private service and internment will be at the family's request. Shawn E. Clark Funeral Home, 200 E. Bertsch St, Lansford, has been entrusted with arrangements. Published in Times News on July 13, 2019