George Chekansky
George Che-kansky, 96, formerly of Coaldale and Lansford, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Hazleton Campus. He was the companion of Marge Bartek for 75 years.
He was employed by the former Atlas Powder Company until retiring.
Born in Coaldale, he was a son of the late Waysl and Helen (Bitsko) Chekansky.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served during World War II with the 258th Engineer Combat Battalion.
Chekansky was a member of St. John the Baptist A.R. Orthodox Church, Nesquehoning, where he sang in the choir.
He was also a life member of the Coaldale .
Surviving in addition to his companion are many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Helen Krinock; and three brothers, Wasyl Halushka, John Petruny and Michael Petruny.
Service: Panachida service 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, Sverchek-Blazosky Funeral Home, 340 E. Bertsch St., Lansford, followed by funeral service at 11 a.m., in St. John Russian Orthodox Church, 9 W. High St., Nesquehoning, with the Rev. Robert J. Teklinski officiating. Military graveside service, St. Nicholas Cemetery, Hometown. Call 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Online condolences can be offered at www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 27, 2020