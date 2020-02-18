|
|
George E.A.
Ruch, Sr.
George E.A. "Dutch" Ruch Sr., 83, of Palmerton, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, in St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton campus. He was the husband of Joyce (Berger) Ruch. They were married 62 years last November.
He worked in contractor sales for the former Butz Lumber Company and Service Team for many years.
Dutch was a member of St. John's Towamensing Lutheran Church, Palmerton.
He loved being active and enjoyed all sports, especially golfing and hunting.
Born in Palmerton, Dutch was a son of the late Walter and Gertrude (Fogel) Ruch.
Survivors: Wife; daughter, Susan and husband Richard Shelly; son, George Jr., and wife Donna; grandson, Michael Ruch and fiancée Ariel Remes, granddaughter, Rachel Ruch; brothers, Robert, James and wife Rita.
He was predeceased by seven siblings.
Services: Private, at the convenience of family. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton.
Contributions: St. John's Lutheran Church, 2915 Fireline Road, Palmerton, PA 18071. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 18, 2020