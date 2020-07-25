George J. Pondish
George J. Pondish, 91, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Lehighton surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Maria (Zimardo) Pondish, who passed away in 2018.
Born in Nesque-honing, he was a son of the late John and Mary (Macik) Pondish.
George worked in manufacturing during his working years at several locations, such as the former Bundy Tubing in Hometown and Ametek Corp. in Nesquehoning.
He was of the Roman Catholic faith and was a member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley in Summit Hill.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy toward the end of WWII, serving aboard the U.S.S. Wisconsin.
George's favorite pastime was golfing, and he had 4 holes-in-one to his credit and was a former member of the former Blue Ridge Country Club.
He was a passionate Phillies fan and also of the former Philadelphia A's.
Surviving are sons, Christopher and wife Susan of Staten Island, NY and John and wife Lorena of Allentown, daughters, Georgia Young of Lehighton, Virginia, wife of Gerald Stanley of Phoenix, AZ and Maria, wife of Brett Kreiter of Malvern, PA; grandchildren, Jessica Pondish, Nicholas Pondish, Mitchell Kreiter, Stephanie Kreiter, Melissa Malatak, Rebecca Miller, Ryan Stanley, Kira Stanley and great-granddaughter, Sophie Heffelfinger.
He was pre-deceased by a brother, Anthony Pondish and a sister, Marie Poirer.
Services: Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 28 at 11 a.m. at the Bruce A. Nalesnik Funeral Home, 57 W. Center St., Nesquehoning with the Rev. Allen Hoffa officiating. The interment will include military honors and will be held that following Saturday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in the New Columbus section of Nesquehoning. In accordance with CDC precautions for the public concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be required while inside the funeral home and social distancing guidelines will be observed. Funeral arrangements are being provided by the Bruce A. Nalesnik Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.nalesnikfh.com
.