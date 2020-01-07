|
|
George O. Diehl
George O. Diehl, 91, formerly of Lehighton, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Campus, Lehighton. He had been married for 66 years to Evelyn Diehl before her passing on Nov. 27, 2019.
Born in Leh-ighton, he was a son of the late Harry and Ida (Bollinger) Diehl.
He was a retired heavy equipment operator and was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 542.
He was a member of St Matthew's Lutheran Church, Lehighton.
Surviving are a sister, Gloria Farbstein of Falls Church, VA; a brother Spencer of Lehighton; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by a sister Carrie; and four brothers, Charles, Alvin, Mahlon and David.
Service: Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, St. Matthew's Cemetery, 63 Skyline Drive, Lehighton, with Pastor Michael A. Frost officiating. Arrange-ments by Mayes-Melber Funeral Home, 200 Franklin St., Weissport. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to St. Matthew's Church, 222 Church St., Lehighton, PA 18235.
Published in Times News on Jan. 7, 2020