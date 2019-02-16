Resources More Obituaries for George Petregal Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? George Petregal

George "Papa" Petregal was with us for 78 years. A man of faith who loved his family, he never flinched at the difficulties of this life. He exemplified bravery, courage and strength.

He was a treasured son who grew up in upstate New York. George would have been a great lawyer, but as a dutiful son of an immigrant family, he followed his father's advice and studied physics.

He joined the U.S. Air Force and became a meteorologist. He later obtained his MBA.

After retiring from the military, he worked at Mutual of Omaha.

George was married to the love of his life, Zenobia, who grew up in Coaldale, for over 50 wonderful years. He said that she was the only woman who could convince him not to spend his days as a bachelor at the track.

George was a classic conservative thinker who was never afraid to embrace new ideas backed by solid facts. He liked technology and was always well informed about current events and world issues.

Long before the era of political correctness, he often thought that the best man for the job was a woman. He enjoyed taking the opposite side in a discussion to make the speaker better examine his or her ideas.

George loved cold martinis, Saratoga in August, the New York Yankees, the Wall Street Journal and betting the horses. He loved the ocean, but preferably from a nice balcony with a drink and the racing form in his hand.

He was always at the ready to share a laugh or story about his grandchildren.

He was a man who kept his own counsel, yet remained a steadfast source of advice and encouragement for those around him.

George has gone home to God. Those who paved the way for him are his parents, Mary and Bill, his sister Carol and his son-in-law Michael.

Those who will miss him until reunited in heaven are his wife Zenie, sister Jane, daughters, grand-children, nieces, nephews and friends.

Service: Funeral service 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, Capehart Chapel, Bellevue, Nebraska. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the . Published in Times News on Feb. 16, 2019