A celebration of George R Wolfe's life, 56, of Millhead Road, Tamaqua, who passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020, in the loving care of his wife of 32 years, Audrey J. (Gambler) Wolfe, will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 2066 West Penn Pike, New Ringgold, at 11 a.m. Friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until time of services.
Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of George may be made by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com
