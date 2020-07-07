1/
George R. Wolfe
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wolfe services
A celebration of George R Wolfe's life, 56, of Millhead Road, Tamaqua, who passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020, in the loving care of his wife of 32 years, Audrey J. (Gambler) Wolfe, will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 2066 West Penn Pike, New Ringgold, at 11 a.m. Friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until time of services.
Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of George may be made by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. - New Ringgold
2066 West Penn Pike
New Ringgold, PA 17960
(570) 386-5884
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
July 7, 2020
George was a good worker sorry to hear about it god bless you
Ted Diehl
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved