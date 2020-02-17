|
George S. Krajnak
George S. Krajnak Sr., 85, of Lansford, passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in the St. Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital Geriatric Center, Coaldale. He was the husband of Hedy (Porambo) Krajnak. They were married for 62 years this past May.
He was a self-em-
ployed electrician, having owned and operated Panther Valley Electric until retiring in 2000.
Born in Coaldale, he was a son of the late George and Sue (Triechak) Krajnak.
A 1952 graduate of the former Lansford High School, he served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952-56 during the Korean conflict.
Krajnak was a former Lansford police officer, mayor and councilman.
He was a former fire chief and member of the American Fire Co. No. 1, Lansford, and a member of the Coaldale American Legion.
The deceased was a lifelong member of the former St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church and former St. Katharine Drexel Roman Catholic Church, Lansford.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed being in the outdoors.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a son, George "Smokey," and his wife, MaryAnn, and a daughter Janel, wife of George Gilbert, both of Lansford; five grandchildren, Peter Krajnak, and his wife, Sindle, of West Penn Township, Kara Krajnak, Zach Gilbert and Adam Gilbert, all of Lansford, and Kyle Krajnak of New Tripoli; a brother, Robert Krajnak, and his wife, Gloria, in Arizona; and several nieces and nephews.
Service: Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, Summit Hill. Contributions in his name may be made to the American Fire Co. No. 1, P.O. Box 6, Lansford, PA, or to the St. Luke's Miner's Geriatric Center's Activities Fund, 360 W. Ruddle St., Coaldale, PA 18218.
Published in Times News on Feb. 17, 2020