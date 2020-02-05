|
George S. Swanger
George S. Swanger, 67, of Kunkletown, passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospice House in Bethlehem.
Born Nov. 21, 1952, in Palmerton, he was a son of the late William and Margaret (Soos) Swanger. He was the husband of Rita (Kuehner) Swanger, with whom he shared almost 40 years of marriage.
George worked for many years as an electrician. He also worked for Cross Country Clothes and the Pleasant Valley School District.
In his spare time, George enjoyed gardening, woodworking, working on cars and spending time talking with his friends and family. He also enjoyed doing repairs around the house and for any friends or family who may have needed his expertise.
Surviving are wife, Rita; sons, Steven Swanger of Kunkletown, and Corey Swanger, and wife Jolynn, of Palmerton; sister, Sharon Chapman; granddaughters, Ashley and Sarah Swanger.
He was predeceased by two brothers; and a sister.
Service: A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Visitation from 4-6 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Times News on Feb. 5, 2020