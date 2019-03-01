George W. Ashman Jr.

George W. Ashman Jr. passed away peacefully in the company of friends in his room at "The Palmerton" on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. He celebrated his 93rd birthday in January.

George was born in Palmerton, the son of the late George W. Sr. and Ruth (Valentiner) Ashman.

A lifelong resident of Palmer- ton, he graduated from S.S. Palmer High School in 1943 and enrolled at Pennsylvania State University prior to being drafted into the U.S. Army in 1944.

He served during World War II in General Patton's 90th Infantry Division, where he distinguished himself as one of the "Monuments Men" who worked to recover art works stolen by the Nazis. Upon completion of his service, George returned to Penn State and received his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. He spent his professional career at United Technologies and Honeywell.

Like his father, George was an avid stamp collector and ardent history buff. A founding member of the Palmerton Area Historical Society, he also served on its board of directors and as an archivist of historical materials. For more than 20 years, and well into his 80s, George coordinated several Palmerton area blood drives. His dedication and devotion to his community was manifested in his participation in numerous area historical and civic societies.

He served on the board of directors of the Palmerton Memorial Park Association and was very active in Palmerton Meals on Wheels and CACPAC. He earned the prestigious Commandant's Award in 2009 for his volunteer work at the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor. He was also an ardent supporter of Palmerton basketball.

George was predeceased by his brother, Robert, in 2013.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Francine Ashman of Nazareth; and his niece, Deborah Ashman of Allentown.

Service: Celebration of George's life will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at The Little White Church, Third Street and Columbia Avenue, Palmerton. No calling hours. Arrangements by T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in his name may be made to the Palmerton Area Historical Society, P.O. Box 267, Palmerton, PA 18071.

Published in Times News on Mar. 1, 2019