Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Resources
More Obituaries for George Chupa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George W. Chupa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George W. Chupa Obituary
George W. Chupa
George W. Chupa, 68, of Franklin Ave., Palmerton, died peacefully Thursday, March 12, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of Patricia I. (Polakovics) Chupa since April 21, 1977.
Born in Palmerton, he was the son of the late George T. and Dorothy (Knittle) Chupa.
George was employed by St. Luke's Health Network on Fountain Hill as a radiology tech for 40 years and retired in 2019.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Palmerton, where he served as sacristan and extraordinary minister of Holy Communion.
He was a graduate of Panther Valley High School and Penn State University, Hazleton Campus.
George later served in the Navy during the Vietnam War.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Lafayette Council in Palmerton. George enjoyed volunteering at the Palmerton Public Library and coaching youth football, baseball and basketball.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Nicole A., wife of Eric Hinkle of Northampton; son, Anthony and wife, Ali, of Bangor; sister, Denise, wife of Louis Robles of Summit Hill; three nieces and two nephews.
He was predeceased by his infant son, George M.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Sacred Heart Church, 243 Lafayette Ave., Palmerton. Call at the church from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday. Interment with military honors will be held at parish's new cemetery on Stoney Ridge Road in Palmerton. Arrangements were entrusted to Campton Funeral Home in Palmerton.
Send donations in his name to Church Memorial Fund or Peaceable Kingdom Inc., 1049 MacArthur Road, Whitehall, PA 18052.
Online condolences may be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -