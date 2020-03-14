|
George W. Chupa
George W. Chupa, 68, of Franklin Ave., Palmerton, died peacefully Thursday, March 12, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of Patricia I. (Polakovics) Chupa since April 21, 1977.
Born in Palmerton, he was the son of the late George T. and Dorothy (Knittle) Chupa.
George was employed by St. Luke's Health Network on Fountain Hill as a radiology tech for 40 years and retired in 2019.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Palmerton, where he served as sacristan and extraordinary minister of Holy Communion.
He was a graduate of Panther Valley High School and Penn State University, Hazleton Campus.
George later served in the Navy during the Vietnam War.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Lafayette Council in Palmerton. George enjoyed volunteering at the Palmerton Public Library and coaching youth football, baseball and basketball.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Nicole A., wife of Eric Hinkle of Northampton; son, Anthony and wife, Ali, of Bangor; sister, Denise, wife of Louis Robles of Summit Hill; three nieces and two nephews.
He was predeceased by his infant son, George M.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Sacred Heart Church, 243 Lafayette Ave., Palmerton. Call at the church from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday. Interment with military honors will be held at parish's new cemetery on Stoney Ridge Road in Palmerton. Arrangements were entrusted to Campton Funeral Home in Palmerton.
Send donations in his name to Church Memorial Fund or Peaceable Kingdom Inc., 1049 MacArthur Road, Whitehall, PA 18052.
Online condolences may be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 14, 2020