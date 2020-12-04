Mrs. Georgine E.HauptMrs. Georgine E. Haupt, 76, of East Penn Township, died on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. She was the widow of Ervin K. Haupt Sr.She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend.Born in Jim Thorpe, she was a daughter of the late George and Elizabeth (Domonkos) Strohl.She was a member of Dinkey Memorial Lutheran Church, Ashfield.She loved gardening and spending time with friends, but took her true joy in spending time with family and her great-grandson.Surviving are two sons, Ervin Jr., and his wife, Catherine, and Kenneth; two grandchildren, Corey and Brittany Haupt; a great-grandson, Anthony Joseph; and two brothers, George II, and his wife, Deb, and Robert, and his wife, Patti.Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family.Arrangements by T.K. Thomas FuneralHome, Palmerton.