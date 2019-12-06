Home

Gerald A. Hartman, 78, of Tamanend, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Delphine (Bock) Hartman. They were married 42 years.
Born in Tamanend, he was a son of the late John and Kathryn (Hauck) Hartman.
Prior to retiring, he was a cook at the Pottsville Hospital.
He was a member of Christ UCC Church, Rush Township, and the Rush-Ryan Senior Citizens.
Surviving in addition to his widow are his children, Peggy, Michael and Jerry; and a nephew, Eric Hartman of Barnesville.
He was also preceded in death by a brother George.
Service: A memorial service is planned for a later date. Arrangements by Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown.
Published in Times News on Dec. 6, 2019
