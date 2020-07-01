Gerald A. SearfossGerald A. "Gooner" Searfoss, 86, of Lehighton, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Campus, Lehighton. He was the husband of the late Janet E. (Frehafer) Searfoss, who died in 2011.He was a front end loader operator for Way-lite in Bethlehem for many years before retiring in 1999.Born on June 29, 1934, in Lehighton, he was a son of the late Harry and Eleanor (Sthare) Searfoss.He was a 1952 graduate of Lehighton Area High School, a member and past Master of the Lehighton Masonic Lodge No. 621, and a member of American Legion Post 314, Lehigh Fire Co. No. 1 and Orioles Nest 183, all of Lehighton.Searfoss loved going to the beach, especially to Seaside Heights, NJ.He was of the Christian faith.Surviving are a brother Wayne, husband of Joanne, of Northampton; two nephews, Robert and Donald McGowan; and two nieces, Eleanor Williams and Kaitlyn Searfoss.He was also predeceased by a sister, Marleah McGowan.Services: Masonic service 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, Schaeffer Funeral Home, Third and Alum streets, Lehighton, followed by funeral service at 11:15 a.m. with the Rev. Dean Frey officiating. Interment, Gnaden Huetten Cemetery, Lehighton. Call 9:30-11 a.m. Friday. CDC guidelines will be followed. Social distancing and masks are required at the funeral home. Online condolences can be offered at www.