Gerald D. Hawk
Gerald D. "G.D." Hawk, 78, formerly of Bowmanstown, passed away Wednesday, May 13, in Brookmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Effort.
He was a jack of all trades, working variously as a plumber, cook, laborer, truck driver, construction worker, bartender and restauranteur throughout his working life.
He was a member of Jerusalem UCC, Trachsville, Bowmanstown-Parryville Lions Club, Bowmanstown Fire Company, and a founding member of Polk Township Fire Company.
Born in Kregeville, he was a son of the late Floyd and Cora (Shupp) Hawk.
Survivors: Brothers, Clarence, and wife Mary Lou, and Kenneth; many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother, Raymond; and sisters, Pauline George, Minerva Rehrig, Marie Beers and Margaret George.
Services: Private, at the convenience of family. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions: Gerald Hawk funeral fund c/o the funeral home, 145 Delaware Ave., Palmerton, PA 18071. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on May 14, 2020