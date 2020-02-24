|
Gerald Robert Harbin
Gerald Robert Harbin, 72, of Albrightsville passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. He was the husband of Diane (Cosentino) Harbin.
Born in Millington, TN, he was a son of the late H. Denver Harbin and Murial (Lamoureux) Harbin.
Gerald entered the U.S. Army on Jun 1, 1964, serving until June 3, 1967.
He was a Huey helicopter crew chief and door gunner with the 101st Screaming Eagle Airborne Division in Vietnam.
He had worked as a union electrician until his retirement.
He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 294, Albrightsville and a member of the , Chapter 132 of the Poconos.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons, John Harbin and Brian Cosentino; brothers, Ronald Harbin and Gary Harbin; sister Terrie Pearce; daughter-in-law, Micki Cosentino; grandchildren, Anabella Harbin, Cora and Benedetto Cosentino; nieces, Jamie Bartley and Tracy Barraza; two grand-nieces, and three grand-nephews.
Service: Memorial service 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, followed by dinner and fellowship at Post 8008, 300 E. Center St., Nesquehoning. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to , Chapter 132, P.O. Box 424, Mount Pocono, PA 18344.
The Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times News on Feb. 24, 2020