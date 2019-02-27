Gerald Thomas James

Gerald Thomas James, 84, of Palmerton, formerly of Jim Thorpe, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, at the St. Luke's Hospice House in Bethlehem. He was the husband of the late Jeanne (Cadugan) James, who passed away in 2011.

Born in Lehigh-ton, he was the son of the late Thomas and Violet (Pascoe) James.

Before retiring, he had worked for 32 years as an electrical technician at PennDOT.

Gerald was an avid Phillies fan and loved watching all the Philly teams. He also enjoyed going to the Iron Pigs games.

He is survived by his brother Jeff, and wife Mary, of Elizabethtown; nephew Chris, and wife Laura James, of Nazareth; and a daughter-in-law Rebecca James of Palmerton.

In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a son, Dale.

Services: Funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, at the Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St. Jim Thorpe. Viewing 10-11 a.m. Interment will be at the Evergreen Cemetery in Jim Thorpe. Published in Times News on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary