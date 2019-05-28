Gerald W. Burkett

Gerald W. Burkett, 83, of Lehighton, went to the Lord on Sunday, May 26, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of the late Isabell M. (Schnell) Burkett, who went to the Lord on Feb. 19, 2015.

Prior to retiring, he was employed by the former New England Motor Freight, Francis Deem Excavating, International Distribution, Interstate Dress Carrier and Keystone Lamp.

Born in Lehighton, he was a son of the late Mervin and Myrtle (Schmick) Burkett.

He was a member of Ben Salem UCC, Lehighton, where he served as former Deacon, Elder, Sunday School Superintendent and a member of the church choir for 50 years. Burkett was an Army veteran and served at the Headquarters of the 165 M.P. Battalion, where he worked in the Motor Pool. He also served in the National Guard as an M.P.

He enjoyed bicycling, lifting weights and working on, washing and waxing his cars. He took pride in building his own home. He loved helping his family, the church and, most of all,

his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are two sons, Gerald T., and his wife, Kimberlee, of Tamaqua, and Todd A., and his wife Mary, of Lehighton; a daughter, Lana, wife of Patrick Gallagher of Lehighton; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Ralph.

Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, Ben Salem UCC, 1965 Church Hill Road, Lehighton, with the Rev. Michael McGowan officiating. Interment with military honors, church cemetery. Call 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and 10-11 a.m. Thursday in the church. Arrangements by Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Rt. 309, New Ringgold. Contributions may be made to the memorial fund of the church, P.O. Box 128, Andreas, PA 18211. Online registry and condolences may be signed at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in Times News on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary