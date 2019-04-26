|
|
Gerald W. Mogish
Gerald W. Mogish, 81, of Harrisburg, formerly of Delano, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in the UPMC Pinnacle Community Osteopathic Hospital, Harrisburg. He was the husband of the late Florence (Fritz) Mogish.
He was a retiree of the Dana Corporation, Reading.
Born on May 6, 1937, he was a son of the late John and Maddalena (Flaim) Mogish.
He was a 1956 graduate of the former Mahanoy Township High School.
Surviving are two daughters, Annette and Cathy Ann, wife of William Fuller, both of Harrisburg; a son Gerald, and his wife Amy, of Hometown; and two brothers, David of Jacksonville, AR, and John of Klingerstown.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Letticia Klitsch.
Service: Funeral service 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown, with Deacon John Setlock officiating. Interment, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call noon-1 p.m. Saturday.
Published in Times News on Apr. 26, 2019