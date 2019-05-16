|
Geraldine J. Gerhart
Geraldine J. "Geri" Gerhart passed away Tuesday, May 14, at St. Luke's Hospital, Hamilton Street, Allentown, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Hazleton, she was a daughter of the late Norman and Ida (Boyer) Paisley.
Before retiring she had been employed at the former TungSol/Cooper Electronics of Weatherly.
She was a former member of Salem United Church of Christ, Weatherly.
She enjoyed bowling, going to the casino, camping and travel.
Geri loved animals and loved life.
She is survived by a daughter, Cynthia A., wife of Jerry Kmetz, of Jim Thorpe; a brother, Thomas Paisley of Hazleton; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her daughters, Jane Louise Trovitch, Susan Lynn Hinterleiter, and her companion, Robert Morgan.
Service: Memorial visitation will be held 6-8 p.m., Friday, May 17, at Edward F. Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center Street, Jim Thorpe. Interment will be private.
Published in Times News on May 16, 2019