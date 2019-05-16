Home

EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
(570) 325-3921
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
Geraldine J. Gerhart Obituary
Geraldine J. Gerhart
Geraldine J. "Geri" Gerhart passed away Tuesday, May 14, at St. Luke's Hospital, Hamilton Street, Allentown, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Hazleton, she was a daughter of the late Norman and Ida (Boyer) Paisley.
Before retiring she had been employed at the former TungSol/Cooper Electronics of Weatherly.
She was a former member of Salem United Church of Christ, Weatherly.
She enjoyed bowling, going to the casino, camping and travel.
Geri loved animals and loved life.
She is survived by a daughter, Cynthia A., wife of Jerry Kmetz, of Jim Thorpe; a brother, Thomas Paisley of Hazleton; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her daughters, Jane Louise Trovitch, Susan Lynn Hinterleiter, and her companion, Robert Morgan.
Service: Memorial visitation will be held 6-8 p.m., Friday, May 17, at Edward F. Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center Street, Jim Thorpe. Interment will be private.
Published in Times News on May 16, 2019
