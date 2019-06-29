Home

T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
Geraldine Shellhammer Obituary
Geraldine C.
Shellhammer
Geraldine C. "Gerry" Shellhammer, 86, of Palmerton, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of the late Edward G. "Eppie" Shellhammer Sr.
She worked as a sewing machine operator for the former Fernbrook Mills, Palmerton, for 32 years until retiring in 1981.
Gerry was a longtime member of First United Church of Christ, and a current member of St. John's UCC, both in Palmerton. She was also a life member of the West End Fire Company Auxiliary.
Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Katie (Serfass) Frantz.
Survivors: A son, Edward Jr. and wife Lisa; granddaughter, Gwen; and a sister, Mrs. Patricia Bodor.
Gerry was also predeceased by several brother and sisters.
Services: Memorial, 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 3 in St. John's UCC, 891 Columbia Ave., Palmerton. No calling hours. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions: Palmerton Memorial Park Association, P.O. Box 33, Palmerton, PA 18071. Condolences: www.tk-thomas-fh.com
Published in Times News on June 29, 2019
