Mrs. Geraldine
Solack
Mrs. Geraldine "Gerry" Solack, 90, formerly of Lansford, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in the Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. She was the widow of John Solack Jr., who passed away in 1988.
She worked for the former Acme Market, Lansford, and the former Rea & Derrick Drug Store, Tamaqua.
Born in Lansford, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Ann (Yanchura) Kusko.
She was a graduate of the former Lansford High School and a member of St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church, Lansford.
Surviving are a daughter, Jackie, wife of Frank Palumbo of Hellertown; a niece, Sharon, wife of Joseph Daly of Wyomissing; and several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Edward Kusko; and a sister, Dorothy Kennedy.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements have been placed in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, Summit Hill. Online condolences can be offered at www.parambofh.com
