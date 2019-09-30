|
Geraldine W. McHenry
Geraldine W. McHenry, 85, of Slatington, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late Charles D. McHenry, who passed away in 2000.
Born on Feb. 28, 1934, in Linn, WV, she was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Alma (Ra-dcliff) Radcliff.
Since 1998, she managed Horner's Coin Laundry on Main St in Slatington. Prior to that she worked for Fernbrook Fashions in Neffs.
A woman of deep faith, Geraldine was an avid reader of the Bible and formerly attended St. Peter's United Methodist Church, Emerald.
She is survived by sons, Roger Radcliff, and wife Denise, of Walnutport, and Charles McHenry of Slatington; daughter: Cheryl, and husband Russ Walters, of Walnutport; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Orville Radcliff, and wife Betty, of West Virginia.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Shelia; and siblings, Laura Lee, Imogene, Mary, Margie and Delorse.
Service: A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 7860 Center St, Emerald. Calling hour prior from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Slatedale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis TN. Arrangements are being handled by Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.
Published in Times News on Sept. 30, 2019