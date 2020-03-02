Home

Gerda B. Bartelt

Gerda B. Bartelt Obituary
Gerda B. Bartelt
Gerda B. Bartelt passed quietly on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in The Summit, Lehighton.
She had worked a supervisor at Scotty's Fashion, Lehighton; manager of the Mahoning Valley Country Club; and a skilled bartender at the Forest Inn, Palmerton.
A daughter of the late Frederick and Frieda (Fuhrman) Bartelt, she was a graduate of the former Mauch Chunk High School.
Gerda will be remembered for laughter, quick wit and appreciation of her friends. Go Yankees!
Surviving are four nephews, Curtis Henritzy of Washington, D.C., Chris Henritzy of Lansford, Frederick Bartelt of Nesquehoning and John Bartelt in North Carolina; a niece, Carol Graves of Bally; six great-nieces and great-nephews and seven great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Helmuth "Butch" and Frederick "Fritz;" two sisters, Whilimena and Mildred Henritzy; and a nephew, Karl Bartelt.
Gerda was truly thankful for the care and kindness of The Summit staff, her second family.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, St. John's Memorial Prayer Garden of St. John's Lutheran Church, 319 South Ave., Jim Thorpe. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Memorial Prayer Garden Fund of the church, 18229.
Published in Times News on Mar. 2, 2020
