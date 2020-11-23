1/1
Gilbert J. Gerhard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gilbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gilbert John Gerhard
Former Carbon County treasurer, Gilbert John Gerhard, of Wetzel Run Road, Packer Township, Weatherly, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at home while surrounded by his family at 85 years of age.
Born Saturday, March 30, 1935, in Hudsondale, he was a son of the late Homer Gerhard. He was also predeceased by his sisters, Alice Boganski and Mary Meyers.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 63 years, Shirley Ann (Argust) Gerhard; sons, David J. Gerhard, and his wife, Debra, of Freeland, and Bill H. Gerhard, and his wife Donna, of Weatherly; daughter, Lori A. Mahon, and her husband, Bernie, of Weatherly; brother, Thomas C. Gerhard, and his wife, Betty of Weatherly; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews.
Gilbert graduated from Weatherly High School, and served honorably in the United States Army.
He served 10 years as Carbon County treasurer, worked as township manager for Kidder Township, and was a Metropolitan Life Insurance agent.
Gilbert served on the Pennsylvania Republican Party Committee as treasurer. Family, sitting by his window admiring nature, and his deer were important to Gilbert. He will be greatly missed by all.
Service: A Celebration of Gilbert life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, from the Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly, at 11 a.m., Rev. Robert VonFrisch to celebrate. Friends may call from
9 a.m. until time of services. Memorials in his honor to: Carbon County Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St. Nesquehoning, PA 18240. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Calling hours
09:00 AM
Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services
211 First Street
Weatherly, PA 18255
(570) 427-4231
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services Branch of Holmes - Griffiths Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 23, 2020
A good man and Father to my great friend David. So happy to have met him and enjoyed their hospitality at their home in Weatherly. Very sorry for your family's loss.Sincerely Todd
Todd Vine
November 23, 2020
Prayers and condolences for the family. Many good memories of Gilbert when I was playing Little League baseball. He will be missed RIP
Brian Dargay
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved