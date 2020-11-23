Gilbert John Gerhard
Former Carbon County treasurer, Gilbert John Gerhard, of Wetzel Run Road, Packer Township, Weatherly, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at home while surrounded by his family at 85 years of age.
Born Saturday, March 30, 1935, in Hudsondale, he was a son of the late Homer Gerhard. He was also predeceased by his sisters, Alice Boganski and Mary Meyers.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 63 years, Shirley Ann (Argust) Gerhard; sons, David J. Gerhard, and his wife, Debra, of Freeland, and Bill H. Gerhard, and his wife Donna, of Weatherly; daughter, Lori A. Mahon, and her husband, Bernie, of Weatherly; brother, Thomas C. Gerhard, and his wife, Betty of Weatherly; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews.
Gilbert graduated from Weatherly High School, and served honorably in the United States Army.
He served 10 years as Carbon County treasurer, worked as township manager for Kidder Township, and was a Metropolitan Life Insurance agent.
Gilbert served on the Pennsylvania Republican Party Committee as treasurer. Family, sitting by his window admiring nature, and his deer were important to Gilbert. He will be greatly missed by all.
Service: A Celebration of Gilbert life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, from the Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly, at 11 a.m., Rev. Robert VonFrisch to celebrate. Friends may call from
9 a.m. until time of services. Memorials in his honor to: Carbon County Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St. Nesquehoning, PA 18240. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com
.