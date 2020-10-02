1/
Gilberto Gonzalez Jr.
Gilberto
Gonzalez Jr.
Gilberto Gonzalez Jr., 81, formerly of Lehigh Avenue, Palmerton, died on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 27, 2020, in the Valley Manor Nursing Center, Coopersburg.
He was a professional carpet cleaner for the National Cleaners Company, New York, N.Y.
Born in Santurce, Puerto Rico, he was a son of the late Gilberto Sr. and Francisca (Santiago) Gonzalez.
Surviving are several nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by two sisters, Gladys Duennemann, who died in 2015, and Nereida Mercado, who died in 2019, and a brother Efrain, who died in 2019.
Service: Funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in his name may be made to a charity of choice. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Times News on Oct. 2, 2020.
