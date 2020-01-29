Home

E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
Gladys E. Stein Obituary
Miss Gladys E. Stein
Miss Gladys E. Stein, 91, a longtime resident of Clamtown, South Tamaqua, passed away peacefully at the home of her brother Robert F. Stein and his wife Carol Ann, with whom she resided, at Beaver Lake, Muncy Valley, on Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020.
Born on Van Gelder Street, Tam-
aqua, on Thursday, Dec. 27, 1928, Gladys completed up to 10th grade at Tamaqua High School. She worked at Atlas Powder Company in Reynolds until she retired from ICI America in 1993.
Gladys was involved with the local SPCA in Pottsville and rescued several animals. She had a tender heart for any animal but was particularly fond of dogs.
Gladys was a member of St. John United Church of Christ, Tamaqua.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Ethel (Gerber) Stein; sister, Marie E. (Stein) Lorah; and brother, Christopher Stein.
She is survived by brothers, Robert Stein, and his wife, Carol Ann, of Muncy Valley; George Stein and David Stein, South Tamaqua and Mark Stein, Augusta, GA; nieces, nephews, greatnieces and great-nephews.
Service: A funeral service will be held from the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E Broad St., Tamaqua, on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at noon. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until noon. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Tamaqua.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Hillside SPCA, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901
To share a fond memory of Gladys or offer online condolences, please visit www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 29, 2020
