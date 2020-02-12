|
|
Gladys E. Wehr
Gladys E. Wehr, 94, of Cold Spring Road, Andreas, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at The Summit Nursing Home in Lehigh-
ton.
Born Saturday, Aug. 1, 1925, in Summit Hill, a daughter of the late George and Jennie (Middlecamp) Miller.
Gladys was also predeceased by her husband, Orville J. Wehr, on Jan. 29, 2013; daughter, Patricia Wehr; sisters, Arlene Hontz, Joyce Peters, Madeline Zellner, Edith Fritzinger and Beatrice Yates; brothers, Lester, Murland, Raymond and George Miller.
Surviving are sons, Ronald J. Wehr, and his wife Maggie, Terry A. Wehr, and his wife Cathy, and Orville C. Wehr, all of Tamaqua; daughters, Cynthia A. Smith, wife of David, of Lehighton, Viv A. Wehr of Harrisburg; brother, Thomas Miller, and his companion Phyllis Davis, of Tamaqua; 10 grandchildren; nine great-
grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A member of Ben Salem U.C.C. of Lehighton, Gladys had worked at the former Kiddie Kloes of Lansford in the textile industry.
Gladys enjoyed baking, sewing, quilting and working in her garden. No one's tomatoes plants could rival Gladys'.
Service: A celebration of Gladys' life will take place on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Ben Salem U.C.C., 1965 Church Hill Drive Lehighton, with the Rev. Michael McGowan to officiate. Friends may call in church from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. Interment will be in Ben Salem Cemetery, Lehighton.
Memorials in her name to: Ben Salem U.C.C., P.O. Box 128, Andreas, PA 18211; or West Penn Fire Company, 21 Municipal Road, New Ringgold, PA 17960.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 2066 West Penn Pike, New Ringgold.
An expression of sympathy or fond memory may be share by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 12, 2020