Gladys I. Zehner

Gladys I. Zehner, beloved mother, grammy of Golf Road, Tamaqua, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Mahoning Valley Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center in Lehighton at 93 years of age.
Born Friday, July 8, 1927, in Mantzville, a daughter of the late William and Sarah (Mertz) Steigerwalt. She was also predeceased by her husband in 1992, Paul H. Zehner; sisters, Florence Hoppes and Mildred Hoppes.
Surviving are a daughter, Elizabeth I. Breiner, wife of Ernest, of Tamaqua; son, David R. Zehner, and his wife Linda, of Walnutport; grandchildren, Ernest Breiner, and his wife Jordie, Ethan Breiner, and his wife Julie, Amanda O'Connor, and her husband Matt; six
great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Gladys is a member of St. Peter's Church of Mantzville. She attended St. Peters School until 8th grade.
Gladys worked the farm with Paul, and they owned Zehners Pizza & Hoagie's, a stand which has operated at the Leesport and Mahoning Valley Farmers Markets for over 60 years. Gladys worked the stand into her early 80's, and also helped at their mower repair business Zehners Mowers of Mantzville. Gladys enjoyed crocheting, and crafts, however, she loved the serenity of mowing the grass.
Service: A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 2066 West Penn Pike New Ringgold. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. Interment St. Peters' Church Cemetery, Mantzville.
Memorials to: St. Peters Church, 184 St. Peters Road, Tamaqua, PA 18252; or Christ Evangelical Free Church, 2420 Blakeslee Blvd., Drive West, Lehighton, PA 18235.
Online expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Gladys may be left by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Times News on Nov. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. - New Ringgold
2066 West Penn Pike
New Ringgold, PA 17960
(570) 386-5884
