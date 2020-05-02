|
Gladys Lorraine Stoudt
Gladys Lorraine Stoudt, 91, of Drums, died on Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Hazleton.
Born in Tamaqua
qua, on November 24, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Morris and Thelma (nee Gould) Steffy.
A 1946 graduate of Tamaqua High School, Gladys also attended Lackawanna County Community College. In 2001, after 25 years of employment, she retired from the former John E. Morgans Knitting Mill in Hometown where she was employed as a factory supervisor.
Gladys loved doing arts and crafts, quilting, crocheting, baking and cooking. Her favorite pastime was bowling, which she did for over 30 years. Along with being the captain of the bowling team "Gladys and the Pips," Gladys bowled with several other Hazleton teams and leagues including Mary's Mane Lane and The Early Birds and was a member of the Women's International Bowling Congress.
She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Tamaqua.
Gladys is survived by her daughter, Roxanne Stoudt of Drums; and several nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, great-great-nephews and great-great-nieces.
She was predeceased by sisters, Grace Moser and Nancy Marie Steffy; brother, Robert D. Steffy, who died in New Jersey a few hours before Gladys; and honorary grandson, Jamie Folweiler.
Service: In accordance with the governor's guidelines concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Those who desired to attend but cannot because of the pandemic guidelines may call the funeral home by noon Monday to request that a balloon with an attached name card be tied to an attendee chair in place of their presence at her funeral. Once arranged, instructions to view her live-streamed funeral services may be found attached to her obituary on the website for Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. in Tamaqua.
Memorials in Gladys's name may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, 22 Lafayette Street, Tamaqua, PA 18252.
Published in Times News on May 2, 2020