Mrs. Gladys M. Ziegenfus
Mrs. Gladys M. (Heiney) Ziegenfus, 91, of Garden Spot Village, New Holland, PA, formerly of Palmerton, died on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in the Wintergarden household at Garden Spot Village from congestive heart failure.
Born at home in Pal-merton on Dec. 30, 1928, she was a daugh-ter of Reuben H. and Alice (Green) Heiney.
She was married to her childhood sweetheart, Thomas A. Ziegenfus, for 63 years prior to his death in 2011.
A graduate of Stephen S. Palmer High School (Palmerton) and a very proud member of the Class of 1946, she was employed by the Palmerton Area School District as a secretary in both the elementary and middle schools, retiring in 1984 after 38 years of dedicated service.
She enjoyed crafts, playing word games, exercising, spending time with her friends at Memorial Park and taking bus trips.
She was active in her church, St. John's Lutheran, Towamensing, Palmerton, serving as financial secretary, organizing bazaars and sauerkraut suppers, and especially helping to manage the church sponsored Festival Stand for many years.
After moving to Mountain View at Garden Spot Village in 2010 with her husband, Gladys embraced her new community with the same enthusiasm she exhibited in her hometown. She served on the Mountain View Council, participated in the Knitting Club, Visions & Designs, and Photography Club, enjoyed activities and trips with Diane, loved going to the pool and hot tub almost every day for many years, and truly never met a resident or staff member she didn't know.
When her medical issues began to interfere with her gadabout ways, she embraced putting together jigsaw puzzles and especially enjoyed the wooden Liberty puzzles sent to her by her niece Kathy and goddaughter Susan. Due to Gladys, puzzle making became an integral activity at Mountain View in what is now known as the "puzzle lounge."
Gladys devoted much of her life to caring for others through her volunteer work and with her friends and family. She touched the lives of many people with her generous spirit and gifts of time, assistance, conversation, and genuine caring for others.
Surviving are a daughter, Jane L. Ziegenfus-Martin, and son-in-law, Gary C. Martin, of Lancaster; a sister, Faye L. (Heiney) Heffelfinger of Palmerton; and 12 nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Lee H. Heiney.
The family would like to thank the staff of Mountain View for 10 years of caring and friendship and Wintergarden at Garden Spot Village and Hospice and Community Care for their wonderful care during her illness. Gladys was blessed to have such compassionate people in her life.
Service: Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, chapel at Garden Spot Village. Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder Family Funeral Homes, Lancaster. Contributions in her name may be made to the Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557 or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Online condolences can be offered at SnyderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 29, 2020