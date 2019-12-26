|
|
Glenn B.
Eisenhower Sr.
Glenn B. Eisenhower Sr., 86, of Mahoning Township, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital-Gnaden Huetten Campus, Lehighton. He was the husband of the late Eileen V. (Nolan) Eisenhower, who passed away on Sept. 20, 2002, and was the current companion of Irene Schoch of East Penn Township.
Prior to retiring, he was an ironworker for Ironworkers Local 36, Easton, for many years.
Born in Lehighton on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 1933, he was a son of the late Harry E. Sr. and Ruth A. (Henry) Eisenhower.
He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Mahoning Valley.
A very active sportsman, outdoorsman, and hunter, he was a life member of the Beaver Run Rod & Gun Club, Bowmanstown Rod & Gun Club, Andreas Sporting Club and Lehigh Fire Co. No. 1 and Orioles Nest No. 183, both of Lehighton.
He was also a member of the Western Pocono Sportsman's Association and the East Penn Sporting Club.
Surviving in addition to his companion are a daughter, Patricia, wife of Larry Nothstein of Palmerton; a son, John "Chipper," and his wife, Cindy, of Summit Hill; five sisters, Margaret "Molly" Strohl and Jean, wife of Michael Litchauer, both of Lehighton, Charlotte, wife of Steve Skrabak, and Linda, wife of Dr. Horace Obert, both in Arizona, and Jeanette, wife of Robert Strausberger of Palmerton; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by a daughter, Lori Moll, who died on July 20 of this year; two sons, Glenn B. Jr., who died in 2000, and Mark P., who died in 2002; and a brother Harry E. Jr., who died in 2016.
Service: View-ing/visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. Fourth St., Lehighton. Private interment at convenience of family. Contributions in his name may be made to a church or . Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 26, 2019