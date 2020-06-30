Glenn D.
Wagner
Glenn D. Wagner, 87, of Lehighton, formerly Lansford, passed away Sunday evening at Mapleshade Meadows in Nesquehoning.
He was born on Aug. 5, 1932, at home in
Tam-
aqua. He was a son of the late Lavina R. (Wenzel) and Clement Wagner. He was the husband of the late Ruth L. (Williams) Wagner.
He was of the Methodist faith.
Glenn was a staff sergeant in the Army and served during the Korean War. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.
Glenn worked as a foreman in the beam yard for Bethlehem Steel and retired from there after 31 years.
He was a member of F&AM Lodge 242, Jim Thorpe, Rajah Shrine, Lehigh Consistory-Valley of Allentown, Lehighton American Legion Post 314, and Beaver Run Rod & Gun Club. Glenn also served as treasurer for the Carbon County Housing Authority for many years.
Glenn enjoyed fishing and camping at Promised Land State Park.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald.
Glenn is survived by his companion, Nancy Ungerer, Lehighton; son, Glenn C., husband of Diane, Lansford; daughter, Dale R. Dreher, wife of Shane, Lehighton; son, Gary K. Wagner, Lansford; sister, Patricia Jones, Tamaqua; sister-
in-law, Joan Wagner, Pottsville; longtime loyal friend and caregiver, Craig Murphy, Jim Thorpe; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Service: A private by invitation funeral service will be held on Thursday from the Shawn E. Clark Funeral Home, 200 E. Bertsch St., Lansford, with Pastor Marjorie Kieter officiating. Internment, with military honors, will take place at
Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. All visitors are kindly asked to follow social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Glenn's memory to Lansford Historical Society, 117 E. Bertsch St., Lansford, PA 18232; or Ascend Hospice, 108 Cowpath Road, Ste 3 & 4, Lansdale PA 19446.
For more information or to extend online condolences, visit www.shawnclarkfh.com.
Published in Times News on Jun. 30, 2020.