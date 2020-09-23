1/1
Glenn E. Derkosh
Glenn E. "Perch" Derkosh, 66, of Jim Thorpe, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Maple Shade Meadows, Nesquehoning.
Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Stephen and Marie Jane (Rohn) Derk-osh.
He was a 1972 graduate of Marian High School completing the welding course at the Carbon County Vo-Tech.
In 1977, he started working for Mack Trucks and owned and operated his own shop, Hauto Welding.
He belonged to the United Auto Workers Union, Local 677.
He was a member of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Jim Thorpe.
He was a member of the Mauch Chunk Rod & Gun Club.
Perch enjoyed short-track racing with his son and riding his four-wheeler. He played harmonica and guitar, and liked taking care of his home and cars.
He had a busy work schedule and time spent with his family was precious to him.
Survivors: Son, Matthew G. Derkosh, and wife Debra, of Tamaqua; his loving fiancée, Cyrilla Gavornik of Jim Thorpe; sisters, Christine, wife of Joseph Stehle, of Mifflinville, Bernice, wife of Vincent Sweeney, of Nesquehoning; cousins; many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother, Mark Derkosh.
Service: A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 28, at Edward F. Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe, with the Rev. James J. Ward officiating. Memorial visitation 6-8 on Sunday, Sept. 27, and 10-11 a.m. Monday. Interment will follow the service in St. Joseph's Parish Cemetery, Jim Thorpe.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be sent to the Lehighton Ambulance Association, 516 Iron St., Lehighton, 18235.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
SEP
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
SEP
28
Memorial service
11:00 AM
EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
(570) 325-3921
