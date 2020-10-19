Glenn Eldon Miller

Glenn Eldon Miller, 92, of Andreas, died on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at home. He was the husband of Helen Jean Miller, to whom he was married 55 years at the time of her death in 2014.

Born in New Mahoning, on Aug. 24, 1928, Glenn was a son of the late Russell D. and Sarah Irene (Pinkerton) Miller.

A 1947 graduate of Leh-ighton High School, he co-owned a hardware store in Mahoning Valley. In 1964, Glenn purchased the M&S Hardware Store in Tamaqua. He owned the HVAC firm known as Glenn E. Miller Inc.

Glenn was a member of Christ Free Church, Lehighton, where he served as a deacon and for over 50 years was a Sunday school assistant. He was a volunteer with the Mahoning Valley Fire Company and an avid reader of the Times News.

A generous, patient, and social gentleman, Glenn loved family and all people. He would spend Sunday afternoons visiting with folks, especially those in nursing homes.

Glenn is survived by children, Todd Miller, and his wife Cindy, of Andreas, Melanie Dillman, and her husband Ben, of Andreas, and Trevor Miller, and his wife Carol, of Lehighton; grandchildren, Lauren Miller, Tyler Miller, and his wife Alyssa, Morgan Miller, Tarynn Mecir, and her husband Michael, Emma Dillman, Mikayla James, and her husband Louis, Ethan Miller, Alison Miller, Aaron Miller and Ella Miller; great-grandchild, Kylo Miller; sisters, Loise Fritz of the Mahoning Valley and Maureen Eckman of Hershey; a nephew; and three nieces.

A son, Kyle Miller and his wife, Amy, predeceased him in 1996; and his brother, Burton R. Miller.

Services: are private at the convenience of the family. Memorials in Glenn's name may be made to St. Luke's Hospice - Development Office, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015; or Child Evangelism Fellowship, P.O. Box 73, Lehighton, PA 18235. Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, and the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, New Ringgold.





