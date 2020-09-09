Glenn Faust

Glenn Faust, 61, of Tamaqua, passed away on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in his home.

He was employed by Reigel Plumbing, Tamaqua.

A son of the late Jack and Emily (Kessler) Faust, he was a 1977 graduate of Mahanoy Area High School.

Glenn was an avid, lifelong lover of animals.

Surviving are a brother Richard of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; three sisters, Cynthia McGill of Phillipsburg, MT, Gloria Dudash of Barnesville and Diane Faust of Mahanoy City; three nieces, Tricia Farner, Stacey Whitehair and Harmony Hertzog; twin aunts, Leah Robbins and Lila Garber of Frackville; and cousins.

He was also preceded in death by an infant niece, Lillian Faust.

Service: Memorial service noon Saturday, Sept. 19, Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown. Call 10 a.m.-noon Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, 18 Wertz Drive, Pine Grove, PA 17963.





