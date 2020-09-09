1/
Glenn Faust
Glenn Faust
Glenn Faust, 61, of Tamaqua, passed away on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in his home.
He was employed by Reigel Plumbing, Tamaqua.
A son of the late Jack and Emily (Kessler) Faust, he was a 1977 graduate of Mahanoy Area High School.
Glenn was an avid, lifelong lover of animals.
Surviving are a brother Richard of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; three sisters, Cynthia McGill of Phillipsburg, MT, Gloria Dudash of Barnesville and Diane Faust of Mahanoy City; three nieces, Tricia Farner, Stacey Whitehair and Harmony Hertzog; twin aunts, Leah Robbins and Lila Garber of Frackville; and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by an infant niece, Lillian Faust.
Service: Memorial service noon Saturday, Sept. 19, Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown. Call 10 a.m.-noon Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, 18 Wertz Drive, Pine Grove, PA 17963.


Published in Times News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Lamar Christ Funeral Home
SEP
19
Service
12:00 PM
Lamar Christ Funeral Home
Lamar Christ Funeral Home
31 Mahanoy Ave
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-1580
