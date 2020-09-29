1/
Glenn J. David
Glenn J. David
Glenn J. David, 67, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in his residence.
He was employed in the parts department for KME, Nesquehoning, until retiring.
Born in Hackensack, N.J., he was a son of the late Joseph E. and Marilyn (Colvin) David.
He was of the Catholic faith and was a member of the VFW, Sokol Club and Conservation Club, all of Nesquehoning, the Jim Thorpe Sportsman's Club and the Flying Aces Motorcycle Club.
Glenn was a huge fan of the Oakland Raiders. He loved fishing and riding his motorcycle, on which he took many trips to Dayton and Sturgis. He also enjoyed going to flat track races with his friends whom he considered family.
Glenn loved his family and friends; had a passion of motorcycles; and always lived his life to the fullest. He will be deeply missed by his daughters, grandchildren and friends.
Surviving are two daughters, Rachel, wife of James Sargent Jr. of Jim Thorpe, and Jessica, wife of Lee Williams of Quakertown; a brother, Joseph of Howitt, N.J.; four grandchildren, Jacob and Justin Sargent and Lily and Max Williams; and a nephew, Joey David.
He was also preceded in death by a nephew, Michael David.
Service: Viewing 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, 81 E. Catawissa St., Nesquehoning. Interment 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi, N.J. All visitors are required to wear masks and follow all CDC regulations. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, New Jersey Chapter II, P.O. Box 1103 Washington Twp., N.J. 07676-1103. Online condolences can be offered at
www.blazoskyfh.com.


Published in Times News on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home
OCT
3
Interment
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Cemetery
