Glenn S. Green
Glenn S. Green, 56, of Kunkletown, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Monroe Campus, Stroudsburg. He was the loving husband of Lori A. (Ahner) Green. They celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary on Sept. 7.
He was a mech-anic and heavy equip-ment operator for Meinhart Construction, Wesley Smith and Bruce George, and also had worked on the Polk Township road crew for 30 years, from 1989 to the present.
He did automotive body work and painting. He owned and operated Green's Tractor and small engine repair for 10 years.
Born in Palmerton on Dec. 4, 1963, he was a son of Gladys (Meinhart) Green of Kunkletown and the late Herbert F. Green.
He was a 1981 graduate of the Palmerton High School.
Green was a member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Trachsville.
He served the community as a Polk Township supervisor from 1998-2009 and was a former roadmaster for the township.
Green was one of the founders of the Polk Township Nature Park, and was a member of the Indian Mt. Rod & Gun Club since he was 12 years old.
We have been blessed with the presence of Glenn in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Lori, his sons, Justan Green and his wife, Melissa, of Effort, and Matthew Green and his fiancée, Tori Haydt, of Kunkletown; the apple of his eyes, his grandson, Liam Green, of Effort; his loving mother, Gladys (Meinhart) Green of Kunkletown; and a sister-in-law, Gail Green of Albrightsville.
Glenn is also survived by his nephews, Brandon and Shawn Green and Jonah Ahner, all of Kunkletown; nieces, Lauren Green and Katie Nieroda of Albrightsville; and great-nephews, Bryce Green, Jerry Nieroda and J.J. Chamathorn.
In addition to his father, Herbert F. Green, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Keith H. Green.
Service: Funeral service 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Route 209, Gilbert, with the Rev. Brian Holben officiating. Interment, Dotter's Corner Cemetery, Kunkletown. Call noon-2 p.m. Monday. www.gowerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 27, 2019