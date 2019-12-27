Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
1426 Route 209
Gilbert, PA 18331
(610) 681-4848
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn S. Green

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn S. Green Obituary
Glenn S. Green
Glenn S. Green, 56, of Kunkletown, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Monroe Campus, Stroudsburg. He was the loving husband of Lori A. (Ahner) Green. They celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary on Sept. 7.
He was a mech-anic and heavy equip-ment operator for Meinhart Construction, Wesley Smith and Bruce George, and also had worked on the Polk Township road crew for 30 years, from 1989 to the present.
He did automotive body work and painting. He owned and operated Green's Tractor and small engine repair for 10 years.
Born in Palmerton on Dec. 4, 1963, he was a son of Gladys (Meinhart) Green of Kunkletown and the late Herbert F. Green.
He was a 1981 graduate of the Palmerton High School.
Green was a member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Trachsville.
He served the community as a Polk Township supervisor from 1998-2009 and was a former roadmaster for the township.
Green was one of the founders of the Polk Township Nature Park, and was a member of the Indian Mt. Rod & Gun Club since he was 12 years old.
We have been blessed with the presence of Glenn in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Lori, his sons, Justan Green and his wife, Melissa, of Effort, and Matthew Green and his fiancée, Tori Haydt, of Kunkletown; the apple of his eyes, his grandson, Liam Green, of Effort; his loving mother, Gladys (Meinhart) Green of Kunkletown; and a sister-in-law, Gail Green of Albrightsville.
Glenn is also survived by his nephews, Brandon and Shawn Green and Jonah Ahner, all of Kunkletown; nieces, Lauren Green and Katie Nieroda of Albrightsville; and great-nephews, Bryce Green, Jerry Nieroda and J.J. Chamathorn.
In addition to his father, Herbert F. Green, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Keith H. Green.
Service: Funeral service 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Route 209, Gilbert, with the Rev. Brian Holben officiating. Interment, Dotter's Corner Cemetery, Kunkletown. Call noon-2 p.m. Monday. www.gowerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -