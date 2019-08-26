Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schaeffer Funeral Home
300 Alum St
Lehighton, PA 18235
(610) 377-1020
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Warner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Warner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn Warner Obituary
Glenn H. Warner
Glenn H. Warner, 94, of Lehighton, passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at St. Luke's Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital in Lehighton. He was the husband of the late Jacqueline (Oppold) Warner, who died in 2010.
Born in Lehigh-
ton on July 1, 1925, he was the son of the late William L. and Mary G. (Miller) Warner.
Glenn was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II serving in the Pacific Theater from 1943-46.
Glenn worked for PBNE Railroad at Bethlehem Steel, retiring in 1985. Previously, he worked at the Packerton Yards in Lehighton.
He was of Methodist faith.
Glenn was a member of the Lehighton American Legion Post 314, Lehighton VFW Post 256, Lehighton AMVETS, a member of the Carbon County Sports Hall of Fame and was an active volunteer with the Lehighton Booster Club for many years.
He is survived by his sons, David Warner, husband of Leigh Ann, of Okemos, MI, and Robert Warner of Lehighton; and grandchildren, Alexandra and Jackson.
Service: A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 1 p.m. at the Schaeffer Funeral Home, 3rd & Alum streets, Lehighton, with the Rev. Dean Frey officiating. Committal service, with military honors, to follow at Lehighton Cemetery, under the direction of the Lehighton UVO. A calling will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 28, from noon to 1 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfunerals.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now