Glenn H. Warner
Glenn H. Warner, 94, of Lehighton, passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at St. Luke's Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital in Lehighton. He was the husband of the late Jacqueline (Oppold) Warner, who died in 2010.
Born in Lehigh-
ton on July 1, 1925, he was the son of the late William L. and Mary G. (Miller) Warner.
Glenn was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II serving in the Pacific Theater from 1943-46.
Glenn worked for PBNE Railroad at Bethlehem Steel, retiring in 1985. Previously, he worked at the Packerton Yards in Lehighton.
He was of Methodist faith.
Glenn was a member of the Lehighton American Legion Post 314, Lehighton VFW Post 256, Lehighton AMVETS, a member of the Carbon County Sports Hall of Fame and was an active volunteer with the Lehighton Booster Club for many years.
He is survived by his sons, David Warner, husband of Leigh Ann, of Okemos, MI, and Robert Warner of Lehighton; and grandchildren, Alexandra and Jackson.
Service: A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 1 p.m. at the Schaeffer Funeral Home, 3rd & Alum streets, Lehighton, with the Rev. Dean Frey officiating. Committal service, with military honors, to follow at Lehighton Cemetery, under the direction of the Lehighton UVO. A calling will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 28, from noon to 1 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfunerals.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 26, 2019