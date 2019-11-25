Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamar Christ Funeral Home
31 Mahanoy Ave
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-1580
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lamar Christ Funeral Home
31 Mahanoy Ave
Tamaqua, PA 18252
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Lamar Christ Funeral Home
31 Mahanoy Ave
Tamaqua, PA 18252
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria C. Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria C. Jones Obituary
Gloria C. Jones
Gloria C. Jones, of Clamtown, Tamaqua, passed away Nov. 23, 2019. She was 89 years of age.
She was born in Reynolds on July 14, 1930, a daughter of the late Mildred (Kemp) and William C. Houser Sr.
Having married in 1948, Gloria was predeceased by her husband John on Sept. 30, 2008; son-in-law Russell Fritz, who she adored, on June 12, 2013; a brother William; and a sister, Shirley Harkins.
She is survived by her daughter Donna Fritz, McKeans Ridge, Orwigsburg; two sons, Richard and Dana, with whom she resided, and John Shoup of Barnesville; brothers Neal of Mahoning Heights, Lehighton, and Barry of Clamtown, Tamaqua; and sister Sylvia Weaver of Seek, Coaldale.
She attended Tamaqua schools and was of the Lutheran faith.
Mom spent her life taking care of her family. Her family always came first.
Services: will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Mahanoy Avenue, Hometown, with the Rev. Robert Pfeiffer officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at the German Protestant Cemetery, Mahanoy City.
Published in Times News on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -