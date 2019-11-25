|
|
Gloria C. Jones
Gloria C. Jones, of Clamtown, Tamaqua, passed away Nov. 23, 2019. She was 89 years of age.
She was born in Reynolds on July 14, 1930, a daughter of the late Mildred (Kemp) and William C. Houser Sr.
Having married in 1948, Gloria was predeceased by her husband John on Sept. 30, 2008; son-in-law Russell Fritz, who she adored, on June 12, 2013; a brother William; and a sister, Shirley Harkins.
She is survived by her daughter Donna Fritz, McKeans Ridge, Orwigsburg; two sons, Richard and Dana, with whom she resided, and John Shoup of Barnesville; brothers Neal of Mahoning Heights, Lehighton, and Barry of Clamtown, Tamaqua; and sister Sylvia Weaver of Seek, Coaldale.
She attended Tamaqua schools and was of the Lutheran faith.
Mom spent her life taking care of her family. Her family always came first.
Services: will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Mahanoy Avenue, Hometown, with the Rev. Robert Pfeiffer officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at the German Protestant Cemetery, Mahanoy City.
Published in Times News on Nov. 25, 2019