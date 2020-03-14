|
|
Gloria E. (Person) Berger
Gloria E. (Person) Berger, formerly of Saylorsburg and Swiftwater, was called home on March 13, 2020. She was the wife of Elbert E. "Sonny" Berger.
Sonny and Gloria were blessed to spend 64 years together living independently, raising a family, and watching their family and friends grow and prosper. Upon retirement, they traveled to bask in the sun, dabbled in collections, and Gloria snagged a trophy bass during a fishing trip in the Outer Banks.
She was the daughter of Home B.F. Person and Margaretta (Walk) Person.
Raised in Little Gap, she attended Palmerton High School and graduated in 1951. She was a member of the National Honor Society.
After the Gloria's nest became empty, she met retail shoppers with her bright smile and wit, gracing packages with her beautiful handwriting and amazing bows.
Her pies were a favorite at family gatherings. With her trusty monthly planner by her side, she never missed one of life's milestones to celebrate. When she could not find the right card to send, she would hand-create one to mark the occasion.
Gloria would want
everyone to remember to frequently tell family and friends how much they are loved, share family recipes (at least the ones you like), savor memories and laughter, and know that kindness
matters.
Gloria was a deeply loved daughter, sister, wife, aunt, mother and friend.
She is survived by her husband, Elbert E. "Sonny" Berger; her son, Gary P. Berger, and her daughter, Cindy L. Berger; a brother, Richard Person; two grandsons, Neil Berger and Aaron Berger; a daughter-in-law, Darlene L. Wilson; a sister-in-law, Jane Person; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Andreas, and two sons, Rick A. Berger and Timmy D. Berger.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Monroe County Hospice House in East Stroudsburg to honor Gloria's legacy. The address is LVHN-Pocono Foundation, 206 E. Brown St., East Stroudsburg, PA 18301. Please put Monroe County Hospice House TTA on the memo if sending a check for donations.
Service: No services are scheduled at this time. Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be offered at www.kresgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 14, 2020