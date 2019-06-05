Home

T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gloria I. Bradney Obituary
Mrs. Gloria I.
Bradney
Mrs. Gloria I. Bradney, 87, formerly of Slatington, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, in the Mahoning Valley Nursing and Convalescent Center, Mahoning Township. She was the widow of William Bradney III and Arthur Green.
She worked as a loving mother and caregiver for her family. She and her husband Bill loved to drive an ice cream truck in Slatington, bringing joy to children.
Born in West Catasauqua, she was a daughter of the late James and Mamie (Schoenenberger) Han-kee.
She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Slatington.
Surviving are two daughters, Cynthia Green and Sheila, and her husband, Kim Andrews; three sons, James Green, and his wife, Sharon, Todd Green, and his wife, Wendy, and Shawn Green, and his wife, Nina; 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She was also predeceased by a daughter, Pamela Peters.
Service: Call 11 a.m.-noon Friday, June 7 at T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Service and interment will be private at convenience family. Contributions in her name may be made to the Slatington Library, 650 Main St., Slatington, PA 18080. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on June 5, 2019
