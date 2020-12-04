Mrs. Gloria J. Walk
Mrs. Gloria J. "Corky" Walk, 76, of Little Gap, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Easton. She was the wife of Jerry L. Walk. They were married 33 years last June.
She was a floor worker and ILGWU member in sev-eral area garment mills.
Born in Kresgeville, she was a daughter of the late Harold Sr. and Arlene (Minnich) Christman.
She was a member of St. John's Towamensing Lutheran Church, Palmerton, and a life member of the Bowmanstown Rod & Gun Club.
Corky volunteered for both the Carbon County Fair and the West End Fair, as well as working for Dale's Concessions.
She played in pinochle leagues, attended the Palmerton Senior Center and participated in the Carbon County Senior Games.
She loved camping, playing bingo and pinochle, listening to country music outdoors at Knoebel's and area fairs, taking cruises and bus trips, and being with family and friends.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two stepdaughters, Donna, wife of Charles Larrimore, and Karen, wife of Timothy Gursky; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a brother Dwight "Ike," and his wife, Beverly; many nieces and nephews; her godson, Harold Kinzel; and her beloved chocolate lab Nicki.
She was also predeceased by a stepson Jerry; two sisters, Betty Griffith and Carol Kinzel; three brothers, Ronald "Max,, Roger and Harold "Bill;" and a great-granddaughter, Koryne Rose.
Service: Graveside memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery, 500 Church Drive, Trachsville.
No calling hours. Arrangements by T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in her name may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 2915 Fireline Rd., Palmerton, PA 18071. www.tk-thomas-fh.com
