Mrs. Gloria Jean Sebelin
Mrs. Gloria Jean Sebelin, 71, of Tamaqua and Jim Thorpe, loving wife of Anthony R. Sebelin Sr., entered into eternal rest and happiness with Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in the Christmas City of Bethlehem.
The couple celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary in November.
Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late George R. Sr. and Nora M. (Bryfogle) Searfoss.
A 1966 graduate of Jim Thorpe High School, she attained a cosmetology degree and teaching license from the Empire Beauty School in 1989.
For many years, she owned and operated a beauty salon in her home in Leisureland, Jim Thorpe. She was also a longtime Longaberger consultant and a CNA at the Weatherwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Weatherly.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter Debbie, wife of David Yusella of Summit Hill; a son, Tony II, and his wife, Maria Magdalena, of Whitehall; two granddaughters, Amy and Abby Yusella; a brother, Donald "Buzzy" Searfoss; and 15 nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by six brothers, Thomas Bryfogle and George Jr., John, Robert, Vernon and Kenneth Searfoss.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 526 North St., Jim Thorpe, with the Rev. James J. Ward officiating. Interment, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 6-8 p.m. Thursday and 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe.
Published in Times News on Jan. 7, 2020