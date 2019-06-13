Gloria Lane

Gloria Lane, 92, passed away on June 11, 2019, following a long illness.

She was born Gloria Phillips in Dorley's Corners, Suffolk County, England. Her parents, James and Lily Phillips, were farmers.

Gloria attended Cambridge Girl's College, an English prep school, on scholarship. She met Corporal Joseph Nester of the U.S.A.A.F. during World War II, who was stationed at a nearby airbase. They were married and welcomed two boys into their lives before he was transferred back to the U.S. in 1945.

She followed him in 1946, after spending two months in a U.S. Army holding camp.

Out of several hundred "warbrides," Gloria was the only one with two babies. She had just turned 19.

Gloria's husband had elected to stay in the Air Force. They settled in what was then Mauch Chunk. There, they raised four sons.

Gloria was later to marry John "Jack" Lane of New York State, a construction sup-erintendent. She became an LPN and directed a day care center in Lehighton for Carbon County. Prior to that, she was a manager for the old Howard Johnson restaurant on the turnpike.

Throughout her life, Gloria took care of friends and family without expectation. She was the first to visit and help if you were ill or needed something. She persevered through good and bad times, never asking anything from anybody.

Gloria arrived in a new country with the clothes on her back, two small children and very little else. She valued education and all her children became university graduates. She enjoyed her home in Lehighton, spending many happy hours gardening and collecting antiques. Gloria wintered in Florida for the past 20 years with her close friend, the late Marion "Slugger" Cotcamp of Whitney Pt., NY.

Throughout, she enjoyed completing complex crossword puzzles, was a Scrabble whiz, and wrote in a neat "English-style" hand. Her life was active and full.

Gloria is survived by three sons: Dr. Michael Nester, and his wife, Linell, of Wakefield, MA, Joseph Nester, and his wife, Judy, of Bethlehem, and Dennis Nester, and his wife, Diane, of Milton, PA.

She was preceded in death by both husbands, and her son, Barry, of Danbury, CT.

Gloria is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Charlotte Nester of Danbury, and by her sister, Jill Malloy, of Bedford, England.

There are six grandchildren: Erin Dixon, Sean Nester, Moira Nester, John Nester, James Nester and Hayden Nester. There are also three stepgrandchildren: Kim Myers, Robin Sawarynski and Michael Dunstan. There is one great-grandchild, Lydia Dixon.

Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, St. Mark's and St. John's Episcopal Church, 21 Race St., in Jim Thorpe. Interment, Evergreen Cemetery, Jim Thorpe. Call 10-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Edward F. Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe, and then a procession will be held to the church.